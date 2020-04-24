INDIANA— The Indiana Department of Transportation will host a virtual career fair to fill over 100 open positions next Thursday (April 30). The event is scheduled for 10 to 11 a.m. EST on Microsoft Teams, an online video conferencing application for both desktop and mobile devices.
Featured jobs include summer seasonal workers, highway technicians, equipment mechanics and construction engineers. Presenters from the Indiana State Personnel Department and INDOT will share information about each position, in addition to what it is like to work the agency and what INDOT has to offer its employees.
While no registration is required, those who wish to participate may download the Microsoft Teams application in advance here. The live event can be accessed online at this link on Thursday.
A full listing of job opportunities at INDOT can be found at www.indotjobs.com.