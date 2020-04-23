STARKE COUNTY—The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced that beginning on Monday, May 4, a section of US 35, just south of US 30 will be closed.
U.S. 35 will be closed .43 miles south of U.S. so a thin bridge deck overlay project can be conducted. The project is expected to be completed in the beginning of June. The completion date may change as all work is weather dependent.
Drivers should seek an alternate route. The official detour will follow SR 8, SR 39 and US 30.
For additional details, visit INDOT's website.