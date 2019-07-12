BREMEN – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announces that U.S. 6 will close Monday in Marshall County for culvert replacements.
The road is closing from U.S. 31 to State Road 106 between La Paz and Bremen and is anticipated to reopen by late July.
State road detours must be on state-maintained roads only. Eastbound drivers on U.S. 6 will detour north on U.S. 31, east on U.S. 20 and south on State Road 331 back to U.S. 6. Westbound drivers on U.S. 6 will detour north on SR 331, west on U.S. 20 and south on U.S. 31 back to U.S. 6.
Drivers in Northwest Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts at any time via the District’s social media channels: www.Facebook.com/INDOTNorthwest or Twitter @INDOTNorthwest. Or visit http://www.trafficwise.in.gov for INDOT’s TrafficWise Traveler Information Service.