INDIANA— The Indiana Department of Transportation is now accepting applications for the Summer 2022 Call for Projects for the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program. The window is open now through Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at 5 p.m. ET.
Community Crossings is open to all local government units in the State of Indiana.
- Cities and towns with a population of fewer than 10,000 will receive funds using a 75/25 match.
- Cities and towns with a population of greater than 10,000 will receive funds using a 50/50 match.
- Counties with a population of fewer than 50,000 will receive funds using a 75/25 match.
- Counties with a population of greater than 50,000 will receive funds using a 50/50 match.
Since 2016, the state has awarded more than $1 billion in matching funds to support local road and bridge projects across Indiana. Long-term funding for Community Crossings is part of House Enrolled Act 1002, passed by the legislature and signed into law by Gov. Holcomb in April 2017.
All application materials must be submitted by Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at 5 p.m. ET to be considered. Communities receiving funding for projects will be notified in late winter or early spring.
For more information, visit our website:
