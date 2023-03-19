On March 13, 2023, at approximately 6:46 p.m., an Officer with the Marshall County Sheriff's Department executed a traffic stop on US 31 and Kenilworth Rd. for a moving violation. The driver was identified as Michael Jerome Wallace II, age 35, of Indianapolis, Indiana. During the traffic stop / investigation, the officer located marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia. Mr. Wallace was transported to the Marshall County Jail and booked for Possession of Marijuana. The bond is $250.00 cash.

