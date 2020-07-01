Stage 4.5 will be from July 4 - 17
INDIANA — The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized and admitted daily has increased during the past week. Also, the daily positivity rate has ticked up slightly. Due to those factors, Governor Eric J. Holcomb announced Wednesday that the State of Indiana will not be entering Phase 5 as planned. However, Indiana will not be backtracking to Phase 3 either. Instead, Phase 4.5 will be effective starting July 4 and lasting until July 17.
“Which means much will stay the same over the next two weeks. Some things will change, especially, to get general about it, indoor/outdoor activity. We just have to accept the fact, more than recognize it, accept it that this virus is on the prowl,” said Holcomb.
The 250 capacity for public gatherings is still holding. Personal services and gyms will also retain the same service as Phase 4.
Dining room food service are still open up to 75 percent capacity, bar seating in restaurants remains at 50 percent capacity as do bars and nightclubs. Cultural, entertainment, and tourism sites can remain open at 50 percent capacity. Movie theaters and bowling alleys are also at the 50 percent capacity. Of course, social distancing guidelines are to be adhered to.
As of June 30 at 11:59 p.m. there has been 45,952 positive cases of COVID-19 and 2,456 deaths. The number of total tested was 489,716.