INDIANAPOLIS—The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) will host the 36th Indiana Black & Minority Health Fair July 14-17 at the Indiana Convention Center. The event will provide back-to-school immunizations, education, school sports physicals and more than $2,500 in free health screenings.
The theme of this year’s health fair is Commit to be Fit! and emphasizes the need to recommit to personal health after many Hoosiers delayed their health care during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG.
“The health fair has been a main touchpoint for many people seeking annual screenings for more than three decades, and we encourage families to attend this year to take advantage of the services being offered,” Dr. Box said. “Whether you need to get your cholesterol checked or are overdue for a breast exam or need a required back-to-school vaccine, the health fair can help you get back on track to good health.”
Antoniette Holt, director of the Office of Minority Health at IDOH, said the event is made possible through the commitment of a wide range of sponsors, who dedicate time and resources each year to help improve the health of Hoosiers.
“This event has positively impacted the health of minority communities across the state for 36 years because of the incredible dedication of our sponsors, the team at the Indiana Department of Health and our volunteers, who come together to make these services available each year,” Holt said. “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has come together to make improving the health of our most vulnerable communities, and Hoosiers in general, a top priority this summer.”
This year’s event will be held in Halls J & K on the following schedule:
- July 14: Opening ceremony begins at 3 p.m. in rooms 130-132 with speakers including Dr. Box, former WRTV reporter Stacia Matthews and sponsors; the health fair runs from 4-8 p.m. in Halls J & K.
- July 15, 1-7 p.m.
- July 16, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
- July 17, noon-6 p.m.
The following free vaccinations and screenings will be available: COVID-19 vaccinations, HIV testing, and screenings for dental, foot, and ankle, as well as other health needs. Back-to-school vaccinations for children ages 5 years and older will be available all four days. (Please bring proof of insurance if you have it.) School sports physicals will be provided at no cost, on a first-come, first-served basis, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, July 15 and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 16.
In addition to health screenings, the health fair will feature educational panels on topics including Alzheimer’s and dementia care; caring for the caregiver; spiritual wellness; mental health; diversity in research studies; substance use disorder; physician-patient relationships; and youth suicide.
