Plymouth, IN (46563)

Today

Cloudy early with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 88F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.