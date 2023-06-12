Marshall County- As spring turns to summer many people are wanting to complete home improvement projects on their homes. Often these projects cost thousands of dollars paving the way for scammers to take advantage of homeowners. The Indiana State Police are encouraging the public to be aware of potential scams, so you don’t become a victim of fraud.
Indiana State Police Warn to Beware of Home Improvement Scams
