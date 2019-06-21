BREMEN -- Recently the Indiana State Police Bremen Post has become aware that there is a new scam that is targeting the area.
This scam is unique because it arrives in your mailbox instead of your inbox, said Sgt. Ted Bohner, spokesman for the Bremen Post, in a press release.
This scam allegedly comes from an executive from a bank in a European country that has discovered a large sum of money that you can claim.
Most versions of this scam say that a family with your surname has all died in a tragic traffic crash and you are entitled to receive a large sum of money.
The letter has contact information so that you can then begin the process to receive the money.
This is a scam and you will end up losing your money and possibly your identity as well.
As a reminder:
-- Never share personal information or account information
-- Be skeptical of unsolicited offers
-- Don’t deposit checks and wire money back with the promise of more money to come to you
-- Hang up on robocalls
-- Talk to someone you trust. Many scammers push you to make a quick decision.
It is important for everyone to talk to their family about these scams and to have a plan in place should a scammer contact you or someone you love.
Because scams have become nothing short of an epidemic, being aware of potential scams is a great first step in protecting yourself from falling victim to one.