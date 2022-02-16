Marshall County- The Indiana State Police has been requested to investigate the death of an inmate at the Marshall County Jail. Investigators from the Indiana State Police Bremen Post were contacted at approximately 2:51 a.m. on February 16, 2022.
Marshall County Jail staff were alerted by an inmate that a bunkmate was suffering from a possible medical episode at approximately 1:00 a.m. Jail staff initiated medical protocol and the 61-year-old male inmate became unresponsive. Jail staff began life-saving efforts until emergency medical technicians arrived. The inmate was transported to The Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center in Plymouth, IN, where he was pronounced deceased.
An autopsy is scheduled to be performed today. Identification of the inmate is being withheld until family notification is made. There is no other information to release at this time.