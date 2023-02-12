Indiana Senator Mike Bohacek met with the Marshall County Council and Marshall County Commissioners in a Joint Work Session to discuss legislative items Friday morning; the discussion focused on Senate Bill 4 also dubbed “The Health Care Bill”. Representatives from the Marshall County Health Department (MCHD) were also present. If the bill clears appropriations it will come back before the Senate for Second Read amendments before the final vote before going to the House of Representatives. There is still time to weigh in on the issues and make changes.

Tags

Recommended for you