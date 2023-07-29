Senate Bill 161 on unlawful surveillance was recently passed. This bill adds using a tracking device to the list of conditions a court may impose when issuing a protection order.
featured popular editor's pick
Indiana passes Senate Bill 161 on unlawful surveillance
- Gavin Greer
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Indiana passes Senate Bill 161 on unlawful surveillance
- Quack Out Hunger: A Duck Race
- Wenger arrested for Domestic Battery and Strangulation
- Marshall County Sheriff’s Department releases crash report for U.S. 30 / Queen Road
- Morales-DeContreras arrested for Operator Never Licensed
- Elmore arrested on multiple charges
- Warrant arrest on Patrick
- Eliminating Textbook Fees for Families
Most Popular
Articles
- Warrant leads to arrest of two at Family Express
- Warrant arrest on Patrick
- Lacy arrested for OWI, Minor Consuming Alcohol
- Sheriff’s Department releases vehicle collision report - King and 7th Road
- Marshall County Sheriff’s Department releases crash report for U.S. 30 / Queen Road
- Hoover arrested for Outstanding Warrant for Dealing
- Elmore arrested on multiple charges
- Coulter arrested on multiple charges
- Henrikson arrested for Reckless Driving and Resisting Law Enforcement
- Warrant arrest on Manns
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.