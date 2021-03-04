Indiana Donor Network applauds state for opening vaccine to those who have received lifesaving gift
INDIANAPOLIS– Hoosiers who have received an organ transplant are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. As part of Indiana’s phased vaccine roll-out, Gov. Eric Holcomb’s announcement classifies organ transplantation as one of the five new comorbidities, or risk factors, that qualify someone to receive the vaccine at this time.
Indiana Donor Network thanks Gov. Holcomb and the Indiana State Department of Health for expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to organ transplant recipients. This is welcome news for numerous Hoosier families as organ transplant recipients are at greater risk of complications related to COVID-19 because the medications they are required to take suppress the body’s immune systems, making it harder to fight off potentially life-threatening infections.
To begin the vaccination process, organ transplant recipients should contact their healthcare provider, who can help enroll them in the vaccine program. More information can be found at ourshot.in.gov.
“Organ transplant recipients have received an incredible gift from a donor hero. By opening vaccines to those who have received a lifesaving transplant, we are protecting that gift and the recipient,” said Kellie Hanner, Indiana Donor Network president and CEO. “We are grateful to Gov. Holcomb, Dr. Kristina Box and their teams for including organ transplant recipients in this next phase of the roll-out process.”
Dr. David Roe, Indiana Donor Network chief medical officer, added, “While the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved vaccines have been proven safe and effective, and research has shown that they are safe for transplant recipients, it is imperative organ transplant recipients discuss the vaccine with their physicians due to varying medical histories and conditions. We encourage everyone to do their due diligence prior to scheduling an appointment.”
About Indiana Donor Network
The decision to become an organ, tissue and eye donor is a decision to give the gift of life. Indiana Donor Network serves as the vital link between donors and patients waiting for lifesaving organ transplants, healing tissue and corneas to restore sight. We are the state’s federally designated organ recovery organization and an accredited tissue bank. Our team of over 225 dedicated professionals is committed to saving and healing lives through donation and transplantation, championing the cause through education and outreach and supporting donor families in their time of need. For more information or to sign up as a donor, visit IndianaDonorNetwork.org.
Indiana Donor Network® and the Indiana Donor Network Foundation® are federally registered trademarks.