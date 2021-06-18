Indiana Grown’s annual Monumental Marketplace event brings Hoosiers together for the fourth time to showcase Indiana agriculture. More than 75 vendors from around the state traveled to downtown Indianapolis to offer shoppers their locally made goods.
“I look forward to this event each year and was delighted we were able to have it again this summer,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch. “Between the farmers, food vendors, artisans and makers this event has something for everyone to enjoy. I look forward to participating in the fifth annual Monumental Marketplace next year.”
Located on historic Monument Circle, Monumental Marketplace was free to attend and open to all. With a variety of food, beverages, handmade items, plants and more, there was something for everyone. A list of this vendors in attendance can be found here.
“We have members in every county in Indiana with close to 1800 members right now,” said Indiana Grown Program Director Heather Tallman. “It is so inspiring to see many of our members travel here to celebrate Indiana agriculture with us on this day and to interact with consumers they might not have otherwise met. This event is important to our members and staff alike.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was cancelled in 2020. A new partnership with Downtown Indy, Inc. provided Indiana Grown staff with event-planning expertise to ensure Monumental Marketplace returned safely and better than ever.
“We are thrilled to partner with Indiana Grown for this great use of Monument Circle,” said Bob Schultz, senior vice president of Downtown Indy, Inc. “The vendors and the audience the program attracts fall squarely in line with our #Backdowntown campaign. We were happy to welcome them all.”
With help from Downtown Indy, Inc. an exciting addition to the event this year was a designated space allowing guests 21 and over to enjoy full pours and samples of Indiana-based wine, spirits and beer.
Attendees of all ages were encouraged to leave their lunch at home and come prepared to feast on their favorite foods, from breaded pork tenderloin and grilled cheese to ice cream and fudge.
“We are proud to host this family friendly event each year on Monument Circle,” said Bruce Kettler, director of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture. “It was a pleasure to see all the vendors and taste some treats, I encourage Hoosiers to look for these vendors again at the Indiana Grown Marketplace at the Indiana State Fair in August.”
Indiana Grown helps consumers identify products that are packaged, raised, grown or processed in Indiana. Supporting local farms and businesses of all sizes and types helps build sustainable communities and keeps unique, fresh products on the market.