Registration Now Open for Two-Day Educator Conferences This Summer
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) is launching a first-of-its-kind partnership to provide interactive professional development and support to educators across the state.
The partnership with Get Your Teach On (GYTO), an organization established by highly-acclaimed educators Hope and Wade King, will provide Indiana educators and administrators with free access to conferences, workshops and training sessions developed to ignite their passion for teaching and promote positive educational outcomes for students.
“Get Your Teach On has earned a national reputation for their work to elevate the educator profession, celebrate the good and important work that must happen within our schools, and focus on how we can keep improving for our students,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “We are thrilled to be the first state in the country to partner with Get Your Teach On and provide every Hoosier educator with an opportunity to learn, recharge and reflect on their purpose as difference-makers for our students.”
This is GYTO’s first partnership with a state to support free professional development workshops and trainings for educators. GYTO specializes in providing professional development experiences for educators supporting all grade ranges, incorporating the most current, research-based strategies to promote student engagement. Through this partnership, Indiana educators and administrators will spend time with the GYTO team learning best practices for building and retaining an engaging classroom environment.
Through a multi-tiered approach, conferences, workshops and training sessions for educators and administrators serving students in pre-K through grade eight will start this summer and will continue through the 2022-2023 and then 2023-2024 school years. Later this month, GYTO will host four free two-day mini educator conferences across the state with locations in Muncie, Brownsburg, Crown Point, and Columbus. In September, administrators will have the opportunity to attend one of four free one-day mini leadership conferences.
An additional opportunity for a select number of Indiana schools to receive intensive support throughout the school year through quarterly two-day in-school trainings will be announced soon. Conference registration and additional information can be found here.