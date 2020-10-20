The Indiana Debate Commission will be moving its first gubernatorial debate to a virtual-style event – a first in its history. This means that while candidates will still participate in person at the WFYI studios in Indianapolis, they will be in separate spaces from each other and the moderator during the one-hour livestreamed event. The commission, an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization, has advised campaigns that it cannot mandate COVID-19 testing of the candidates. That decision remains solely with individual candidates and their campaigns. As planned, all other CDC guidelines will be followed – which was part of the original signed agreement with candidates. There will be no live audience for the two scheduled debates, WFYI production staff will be limited to necessary personnel, and everyone on site is expected to wear a mask except candidates and the moderator during the broadcast. The commission discussed the new format with the campaigns Friday and its executive committee approved the change. The first of two debates will be Tuesday, October 20, from 7-8 p.m. Eastern time. It is likely the second debate, scheduled October 27, will follow a similar virtual-style format. The debate will be live on the commission’s website here https://indianadebatecommission.com/live-debate-feed/. Hoosier voters can check their local media listings for broadcasts or livestreams of the debate.
breaking editor's pick web only featured popular top story urgent
Indiana Debate Commission revises debate formats with input from campaigns
James Master
Assistant Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Indiana Debate Commission revises debate formats with input from campaigns
- ISDH announces additional 1,589 cases, 23 deaths
- Update: Dan Ley Needs a Kidney: Kidney Match Found
- Rockies’ great season comes to an end
- Winamac hands tough loss to Triton
- ISDH announces additional 2,328 COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths
- Indiana lands new defense hub for hypersonic R&D testing
- Gov. Holcomb tests negative for COVID-19
Most Popular
Articles
- Indiana lands new defense hub for hypersonic R&D testing
- Plymouth football scheduled for Friday with NorthWood is canceled
- The Reese Family: Jaisyn's Journey
- Childhood Cancer doesn't stop in September
- Winamac hands tough loss to Triton
- Rockies’ great season comes to an end
- Update: Dan Ley Needs a Kidney: Kidney Match Found
- AG Hill: Federal court ruling multiple upholding multiple abortion laws represents huge win for Indiana
- Plymouth football put on hold by COVID
- Funds for businesses needing assistance
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Community Calendar
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 20
-
Oct 20
-
Oct 20
-
Oct 20
-
Oct 20
-
Oct 20
-
Oct 20CDT
-
Oct 21CDT
-
Oct 21
-
Oct 21CDT