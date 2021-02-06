INDIANAPOLIS — A Super Bowl commercial featuring the family of an Indiana high school athletic director who died of COVID-19 will air on six Indiana television stations during Sunday’s game.
The 30-second commercial featuring Will Loggan, the son of former North Central High School Athletic Director Paul Loggan, is expected to air on the following schedule:
- WEVV, Evansville: third quarter
- WANE, Fort Wayne: end of halftime
- WTTV, Indianapolis: end of second quarter before halftime
- WLFI, Lafayette: end of second quarter before halftime
- WSBT, South Bend: end of halftime
- WTHI, Terre Haute: end of halftime
The commercial, which is expected to reach 1.7 million Hoosiers, also will air on zoned cable stations in northwestern and southern Indiana beginning Monday.
Paul Loggan was diagnosed with COVID-19 after attending a basketball sectional last March. He died on Easter Sunday in 2020.
The commercial, which cost a total of $123,500 to produce and air, was developed by Indianapolis-based Hirons in partnership with its production partner, Dunebuggy, as part of Indiana’s efforts to build awareness of the COVID-19 vaccine. The cost was paid for with federal CARES Act funding.
A behind-the-scenes video in which Will Loggan talks about his father’s legacy can be found at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/vaccine/2686.htm.