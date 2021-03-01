Beginning March 1, 2021, horse owners traveling with their equine have a new paperless option for interstate movements. The Extended Equine Certificate of Veterinary Inspection (EECVI) provided by Global Vet Link is now accepted in Indiana as another method for submitting health papers.
By recognizing the EECVI, the Indiana State Board of Animal Health (BOAH) gives Hoosier equine veterinarians and owners more flexibility while continuing to maintain accurate records for animal disease traceability. Indiana is one of 32 states accepting this certificate.
The EECVI is an electronic certificate that may be used for interstate movements of equine going to multiple destinations, such as shows and trail rides. Before each movement, equine owners are responsible for entering the destination information and assuring the horse is healthy. The EECVI is valid for up to 6 months. Each animal needs to be listed on a separate EECVI (only one animal per certificate). The EECVI is not approved for racetrack movements.
Listing Destinations
Destination addresses are entered into the form by the equine owners just before each movement. Prior to travel, equine owners are responsible for examining the animal themselves and obtaining a Health Declaration Movement Permit (HDMP) through Global Vet Link. Information on the EECVI is automatically sent to the state-of-destination.
NOTE: Always contact the state-of-destination before traveling for additional requirements. Not all states accept the EECVI.
Expiration Date
The EECVI expiration date will be determined automatically by the system when the certificate is created. The certificate will expire either 6 months from the date of inspection or when the animal’s current negative EIA test expires, whichever date comes first.
More Information
Global Vet Link is the only electronic provider offering the EECVI. To use this certificate, issuing veterinarians must have a paid subscription to Global Vet Link.
More information is available on the Global Vet Link website: www.globalvetlink.com/eecvi