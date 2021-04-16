INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced today that free COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway without an appointment today through Sunday.
The speedway is offering the Moderna vaccine from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Individuals should enter through Gate 2 off 16th Street. Additional appointments are available at the speedway later this month and can be scheduled at https://ourshot.in.gov. Second-dose appointments will be scheduled at the time of the first dose and will be offered at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Appointments are also still available at the mass vaccination site at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary, which is offering the Pfizer vaccine.
The Gary clinic is offering vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. CDT at 2401 Harrison St., Gary, IN 46407. Free transportation to and from the site is available through the Gary Public Transportation Corporation (GPTC) and through a partnership between IU Health and Lyft. Language interpretation and support for those with disabilities, hearing or vision impairments are also available onsite.
The Gary site and its associated mobile clinics have administered a combined 21,428 vaccinations since opening on April 7.
Two additional FEMA mobile units administering the Pfizer vaccine will operate today and tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:
Lake County
East Chicago School Administration
1401 E. 144th St.
East Chicago, IN 46312
LaPorte County
La Porte Rural King
1340 St. Rd. 2 West
LaPorte, IN 46350
Additional Indiana Department of Health mobile units offering the two-dose Moderna vaccine will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and tomorrow:
Clark County
Community Action of Southern Indiana
201 E. 15th St.
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
Tipton County
Tipton County Fairgrounds
1200 S. Main St.
Tipton, IN 46072
Allen County
McMillen Park
3901 Abbott St.
Fort Wayne, IN 46806
To find other vaccination sites, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 to schedule an appointment. Hoosiers age 16 and older are now eligible.
As of today, a total of 3,646,880 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,119,408 first doses and 1,527,472 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Also Friday, the Indiana Department of Health announced that 1,327 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 704,632 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
To date, 12,803 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 14 from the previous day. Another 408 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
A total of 3,320,902 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,316,399 on Thursday. A total of 9,372,082 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.