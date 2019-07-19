Improvements coming to Bremen’s ‘Bark Park’ with end result being be modeled after Napanee Dog Park
Caption: Karen’s Bark Park in Sunnyside Park will receive some renovations this summer, beginning with this entrance.
BREMEN — Karen’s Bark Park in Sunnyside Park is in the process of getting a facelift, beginning with pouring a concrete entrance to the two halves of the park, one of which is for big dogs, and the other is for miniature breeds.
The town will also be putting in a human and dog water fountain as well.
“The water and everything is there. All we have to do is get everything hooked up and get a drain in there. That should be ready to go in the next couple of weeks,” Director of Operations Trend Weldy reported to the council.
Council member Rick Graverson commented that the Nappanee dog park is very similar to Bremen’s but slightly better.
“Theirs looks almost identical to ours. But where they have the one entrance, you know the one entrance that splits into the two, in ours it’s kind of weak. They have a cement davenport up there to hold all that stuff in place. It’s a lot more solid than ours… We may want to do something like that down the road.”
The couple that is spearheading the project, Barb and Jay Strouder, have also found a woodworker who is willing to make dog silhouette cutouts to grace the fence of the Bark Park for approximately $25 per silhouette.
Anyone interested in sponsoring one is welcome to contact Barb Strouder at 209-1075.
