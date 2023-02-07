WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. and CHICAGO —Following a sharp increase to close out 2022, the Purdue University/CME Group Ag Economy Barometer had only a modest increase in January, up 4 points to a reading of 130. The rise in sentiment was primarily attributable to better expectations for the future, as the Future Expectations Index improved by 5 points to 127. The Index of Current Conditions rose only 1 point to a reading of 136. The Ag Economy Barometer is calculated each month from 400 U.S. agricultural producers’ responses to a telephone survey. This month’s survey was conducted from January 16-20.

