On 04/01/2023, Marshall County Dispatch advised of a possibly impaired/reckless driver on US 30 eastbound from Oak road. The vehicle was described as a blue Buick and it returned as stolen.
Illinois man arrested for stolen vehicle
- Content Provided
-
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Bohacek works to protect Indiana from Foreign Threats
- Plymouth man arrested for Operator Never Licensed
- South Bend man arrested on Warrant
- Two arrested on warrants, narcotics discovered during search
- Hanna woman arrested on Misdemeanor Warrant for Theft
- Illinois man arrested for stolen vehicle
- Pilgrims roughed up in opener
- Food Budgeting and Meal Planning Educational Program to be offered by Elkhart Extension
Most Popular
Articles
- Knox woman arrested for OWI over three times the legal limit, and OWI-Endangerment
- Homeless man arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and maintaining a common nuisance
- Plymouth man and woman arrested for resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana
- Plymouth man arrested for OWI with a BAC of .05 or more, OWI-Endangerment, and Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident
- Young, Hassan introduce bill to support child care affordability for working families
- Man arrested on Warrant for Counterfeiting / Forgery
- Peddicord arrested for Resisting Law Enforcement, Driving While Suspended with a Prior, and Warrant Service
- Elkhart Purdue Extension to offer ‘Dining with Diabetes’ Educational Series
- Lemler arrested for criminal mischief, resisting law enforcement, battery on law enforcement, and intimidation
- Argos' Allen kicks down the road to IUSB
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.