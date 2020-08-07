Funding will allow IHCDA to connect extremely low-income persons with disabilities to accessible and affordable rental units
INDIANAPOLIS (Aug. 6) – The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority(IHCDA) was awarded a $7 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to support affordable rental housing. The funding will allow IHCDA to connect extremely low-income persons with disabilities to accessible and affordable housing.
“This funding will increase affordable housing opportunities for low-income individuals with disabilities in Indiana,” said Indiana Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch, who serves as board chair of IHCDA. “It will also promote greater independence through access to appropriate supportive services.”
IHCDA will work closely with the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) to identify, refer and conduct outreach to persons with disabilities who require long-term services to live independently.
“This funding will allow us to better support and reach individuals with disabilities that are in need of safe, accessible and affordable housing,” said Jacob Sipe, Executive Director of IHCDA. “We are thankful for a wide variety of partners at the federal, state and local levels who will assist in connecting eligible individuals with available units.”
IHCDA will use this funding to provide rental subsidies to multifamily properties with units targeted specifically for use by extremely low-income persons with disabilities. The assistance can be applied to new or existing multifamily housing developments through different sources, such as the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC), HOME or other state, federal or local programs.
IHCDA was one of 12 state housing finance agencies awarded funding through HUD’s Section 811 Supportive Housing for Persons with Disabilities program. Indiana was one of four states to be awarded the maximum amount of funding.
According to HUD, the $74 million in total awards will support up to five years of rental assistance for approximately 2,400 units of housing in buildings participating in project rental assistance.
