INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Correction (IDOC) is pleased to announce the addition of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Diversity and Development. This position is dedicated to maintaining and improving standards of equity and inclusion to build on existing successes of a workforce that champions diversity, values cultural differences and recognizes each staff member plays an important part in creating and maintaining a safe work environment.
The DC of Diversity and Development will work with both staff and offenders to promote inclusive, diverse environments throughout IDOC in which all feel safe, with a true sense of acceptance and belonging. The DC will assist IDOC leaders in attracting, retaining, and promoting a diverse workforce. The DC will also provide guidance for IDOC specific programs and training curricula focused on equity and inclusion.
Angela Sutton has assumed the responsibility of Deputy Commissioner of Diversity and Development. She will supervise the Staff Development and Training Division, and the Executive Director of Diversity and Veterans’ Affairs. While a majority of Angela’s career has been focused on Juvenile Justice, this new challenge as the DC of Diversity and Development is a welcomed one, as she has witnessed firsthand how individual differences can have a direct impact on ones career and the way they are treated and accepted.
