BASS LAKE- IDNR Conservation officers have resumed their search at Bass Lake as they contine to try and locate a man who went missing while swimming after a loose boat Tuesday afternoon.
Members of the public and boaters are asked to avoid the area while the search continues. Preliminary reports indicate that the area that the swimmer went missing in is referred to as 'Cedar Point' or 'The Point'.
IDNR Officials announced that they were temporarily suspending the search Tuesday evening around sunset after emergency personnel and divers with sonar equipment spent several hours in the lake. At that time, they mentioned a news release would be issued the following day, once the family members of the missing person were able to make proper notifications.
The search resumed Wednesday morning and the official IDNR release was shared.
According to the report, 37-year-old Anthony Cohn was standing on a sandbar when the wind reportedly released his boat's anchor. As the boat began to rapidly float away, Cohn swam after it and once he entered deeper waters, he went under the surface. After he did not resurface, 911 was called.
Conservation Officers from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources' Law Enforcement Division were notified around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2. Conservation Officers and local agencies such as the Starke County Sheriff's Department, Bass and Koontz Lake Fire Departments and Starke County EMS immediately responded to the scene.
Assistance was also provided by the Starke County and Indiana Conservation Officers' Dispatch Centers.
Additional information and updates will be shared as they become available.