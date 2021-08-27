The Marshall County Health Department was notified by the Indiana Department of Health that a Strike Team will be deployed to our test site at Lifeplex, 2855 Miller Drive, Plymouth next week. 

Monday, August 30, 2021 – Wednesday, September 1, 2021

Noon – 8:00 pm

The Indiana Department of Health Strike Team deploys to counties that have a spike in community spread, school outbreaks and availability of testing and vaccine.  We are currently the only free Covid-19 testing site in the surrounding counties.  

It will be a drive-thru testing/vaccine site. They will be offering Binax rapid antigen and PCR Covid-19 testing.  They will also be offering the Pfizer and Janssen Covid-19 vaccines.  

Marshall County’s active cases of Covid-19 positive individuals is 320/100,000 a 62% increase from one week prior.  Marshall County, Saint Joseph County and Elkhart County all have positivity rates between 14.4%-15.16%.  We are seeing a smaller number of positive cases in our schools in Marshall County that are masking.  

We encourage everyone who is eligible to get a Covid-19 vaccine.  Vaccines offer the best defense against the virus.  You can register for a vaccine at www.ourshout.in.gov.  Vaccinated individuals make up <0.5% of all positive cases and < 0.008% of hospital admissions.  We continue to support a layered mitigation strategy of:

  • Masking
  • Physical distancing
  • Hand washing and respiratory etiquette
  • Ventilation
  • Staying home if sick and seek testing
  • Contact tracing along with isolation and quarantine

