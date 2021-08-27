The Marshall County Health Department was notified by the Indiana Department of Health that a Strike Team will be deployed to our test site at Lifeplex, 2855 Miller Drive, Plymouth next week.
Monday, August 30, 2021 – Wednesday, September 1, 2021
Noon – 8:00 pm
The Indiana Department of Health Strike Team deploys to counties that have a spike in community spread, school outbreaks and availability of testing and vaccine. We are currently the only free Covid-19 testing site in the surrounding counties.
It will be a drive-thru testing/vaccine site. They will be offering Binax rapid antigen and PCR Covid-19 testing. They will also be offering the Pfizer and Janssen Covid-19 vaccines.
Marshall County’s active cases of Covid-19 positive individuals is 320/100,000 a 62% increase from one week prior. Marshall County, Saint Joseph County and Elkhart County all have positivity rates between 14.4%-15.16%. We are seeing a smaller number of positive cases in our schools in Marshall County that are masking.
We encourage everyone who is eligible to get a Covid-19 vaccine. Vaccines offer the best defense against the virus. You can register for a vaccine at www.ourshout.in.gov. Vaccinated individuals make up <0.5% of all positive cases and < 0.008% of hospital admissions. We continue to support a layered mitigation strategy of:
- Masking
- Physical distancing
- Hand washing and respiratory etiquette
- Ventilation
- Staying home if sick and seek testing
- Contact tracing along with isolation and quarantine