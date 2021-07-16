INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 561 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 760,103 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
To date, 13,514 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of one from the previous day. Another 426 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
A total of 3,628,580 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,623,059 on Wednesday. A total of 11,022,858 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only. To find a vaccination clinic near you, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.
Mobile vaccination clinics are planned on the following schedule:
Today, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.:
Harrodsburg Community Center
1102 W. Popcorn Rd., Harrodsburg, IN 47403
Today-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.:
Kosciusko County Fair
1400 E. Smith St., Warsaw, IN 46580
Today, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.:
Red Gold
120 E. Oak St.,, Orestes, IN 46063
Today, 3 to 8 p.m.:
Noble County Fair
580 N. Fair St. Merchants building, Kendallville, IN 46755
Today, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.:
Winamac City Park
2262 E. Old State Road 14,
Winamac, IN 46996
Today-Saturday, 4 to 9 p.m.:
Franklin County 4-H Fair
7178 Blue Creek Rd., Brookville, IN 47012
Today-Saturday, 3 to 9:30 p.m.:
Gibson County Fair
709 N. Embree St., Princeton, IN 47670
Today, 4 to 9 p.m., and Saturday, noon-10 p.m.:
Tipton County Fair
1200 S. Main St., Cicero Room, Tipton, IN 46072
Today-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, noon-6 p.m.:
Indiana Black & Minority Health Fair
Indiana Convention Center 100 S. Capitol Ave., Indianapolis, 46225
Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free UBER or Lyft ride. Call 2-1-1 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments. IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state. Call 1.888.IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and choose option 9 if you need transportation to your vaccine appointment.
As of today, a total of 5,746,173 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,857,784 first doses and 2,888,389 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.