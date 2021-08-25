INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 5,037 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 833,968 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
To date, 13,903 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 19 from Tuesday. Another 437 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
A total of 3,849,767 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,836,684 on Tuesday. A total of 12,011,885 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. Clinics are being added regularly around the state.
Hoosiers age 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only. To find a vaccination clinic near you, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.
Vaccinations will be offered from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today at Indiana Tech, 1600 E. Washington Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN.
Vaccinations and free COVID-19 testing will be offered on the following schedule:
Today, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.:
Shadeland Goodwill
2900 Shadeland Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46219
Goodwill of Central & Southern Indiana
1635 W. Michigan St., Indianapolis, IN 46222
Today, noon to 8 p.m.:
Hancock Wellness Center
888 W. New Rd., Greenfield, IN 46140
Corydon Intermediate School
100 High School Rd., Corydon, IN 47112
Rural King parking lot
1460 W. State Road 2, La Porte, IN 46350
Highland Middle School
2108 N. 200 North, Anderson, IN 46012
Rising Sun Church of Christ
315 N. High St., Rising Sun, IN 47040
Robe-Ann Park
405 S. Bloomington St., Greencastle, IN 46135
Scottsburg Fire Station No. 1
185 S. Lake Road N., Scottsburg, IN 47170
Kokomo Event Center
1500 N. Reed Rd., Kokomo, IN 46901
Schenkel Station
11 W. State St., Huntington, IN 46750
Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.:
Statehouse Market
430 Robert D. Orr Plaza, Indianapolis, 46204
Thursday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.:
Switzerland Wine Fest
100 Ferry St., Vevay, IN 47043
Friday, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.:
Leota Frolic
3983 W Leota Rd., Leota, IN 47170
Saturday, noon to 4 p.m.:
Phillips Temple Community Health and Wellness
210 E. 34th St., Indianapolis, IN 46205
Saturday, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.:
Feast of Lanterns
1800 Nowland Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46201
Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.:
Open Streets of Fort Wayne
2500 S Calhoun St., Ft. Wayne, IN 46807
Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber or Lyft ride. Call 2-1-1 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments. IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state. Call 1.888.IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and choose option 9 if you need transportation to your vaccine appointment.
As of today, a total of 6,151,452 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 3,085,734 first doses and 3,065,718 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Please click here for an updated county advisory map, hospitalizations and other information.