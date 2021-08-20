INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 4,120 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 817,149 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
To date, 13,797 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 14 from Thursday. Another 431 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
A total of 3,798,842 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,785,916 on Thursday. A total of 11,810,025 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. Clinics are being added regularly around the state.
Hoosiers age 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only. To find a vaccination clinic near you, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.
Mobile vaccination clinics are planned on the following schedule:
Today, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.:
Carrier
7310 W. Morris St., Indianapolis, IN 46231
Today, 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.:
Mooresville High School
550 N. Indiana St., Mooresville, IN 46158
Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.:
Annual American Indian Council Pow Wow
Boone County Fairgrounds
1300 E. 100 South, Lebanon, IN 46052
In addition, free COVID-19 testing and vaccinations will be offered at the following locations from noon to 8 p.m. on the following dates and locations:
Today:
Walmart
735 N. Gospel St., Paoli, IN 47454
Country Market
301 3rd St., Covington, IN 47932
Today-Saturday:
Shenandoah Elementary School
5256 N. Raider Rd., Middletown, IN 47356
Knox County Library
502 N. 7th St., Vincennes, IN 47591
Elberfeld Fire Department
25 E. Front St., Elberfeld, IN 47613
Miami County Fairgrounds
1029 W. 200 North, Peru, IN 46970
Clark Pleasant Community School Corp.
50 Center St., Whiteland, IN 46184
Saturday:
Bedford First Assembly
2601 27th St., Bedford, IN 47421
Carroll County 4-H Community Building
102 N. S. 4th St., Flora, IN 46929
Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber or Lyft ride. Call 2-1-1 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments. IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state. Call 1.888.IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and choose option 9 if you need transportation to your vaccine appointment.
As of today, a total of 6,094,533 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 3,056,466 first doses and 3,038,067 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.