INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 1,902 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 803,403 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

To date, 13,714 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19. Another 430 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.    

A total of 3,759,493 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,738,803 on Friday. A total of 11,641,847 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers age 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only. To find a vaccination clinic near you, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.

Mobile vaccination clinics are planned on the following schedule:

Today, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.: 

Indianapolis Metropolitan High School 

1635 W. Michigan St., Indianapolis, IN 46222

Excel Center for Adult Learners 

5106 S. High School Rd., #C, Indianapolis, IN 46221

Excel Center-Kokomo 

101 W. Superior St., Kokomo, IN 46901

Excel Center-Clarksville 

1329 Applegate Lane, Clarksville, IN 47129 

Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.: 

Excel Center-Meadows 

3919 Meadows Dr., Indianapolis, IN 46205

Excel Center-West 

6000 W. 34th St., Indianapolis, IN 46224

Excel Center-Anderson 

630 Nichol Ave., Anderson, IN 46016

Excel Center-Bloomington 

2088 Liberty Dr., Bloomington, IN 47403

Tuesday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to noon: 

Colts Training Camp 

19000 Grand Park Blvd., Westfield, IN

Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: 

Winnebago Grand Design 

11333 County Road 2, Middlebury, IN 46540

Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.: 

Excel Center 

1635 W. Michigan St., Indianapolis, IN 46222

Excel Center-Noblesville 

300 N. 17th St., Noblesville, IN 46060

Excel Center-Muncie 

1023 W. Jackson St., Muncie, IN 47305

Excel Center-Shelbyville 

117 N. Harrison St., Shelbyville, IN 46176

Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.: 

Excel Center-Shadeland 

2525 N. Shadeland Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46219

Excel Center-Lafayette 

615 N. 18th St., Lafayette, IN 47904

Excel Center-University Heights 

4200 S. East St., Suite 7, Indianapolis, IN 46227

Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: 

Statehouse Market 

430 Robert D. Orr Plaza, Indianapolis, 46204

Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.: 

Carrier 

7310 W. Morris St., Indianapolis, IN 46231

Friday, 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.: 

Mooresville High School 

550 N. Indiana St., Mooresville, IN 46158

In addition, free COVID-19 testing and vaccinations will be offered at the following locations from noon to 8 p.m. today through Wednesday at the following locations:

Clark County Schools 

1613 East 10th St., Jeffersonville, IN 47130

Scott County: 

190 W. Main St., Austin, IN 47102

Hendricks Regional Hospital 

5492 N. Ronald Reagan Parkway, Brownsburg, IN  46112

Forest Park 

911 Bonnie Geyne Miller Dr., Brazil, IN 47834

4H Fairgrounds Extension 

1200 S. Main St., Tipton, IN 46072

Muncie Fieldhouse 

252 N. Walnut St., Muncie, IN 47305

Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber or Lyft ride. Call 2-1-1 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments. IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state. Call 1.888.IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and choose option 9 if you need transportation to your vaccine appointment.

As of today, a total of 6,043,956 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 3,029,732 first doses and 3,014,224 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

