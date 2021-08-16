INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 1,902 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 803,403 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
To date, 13,714 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19. Another 430 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
A total of 3,759,493 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,738,803 on Friday. A total of 11,641,847 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only. To find a vaccination clinic near you, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.
Mobile vaccination clinics are planned on the following schedule:
Today, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.:
Indianapolis Metropolitan High School
1635 W. Michigan St., Indianapolis, IN 46222
Excel Center for Adult Learners
5106 S. High School Rd., #C, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Excel Center-Kokomo
101 W. Superior St., Kokomo, IN 46901
Excel Center-Clarksville
1329 Applegate Lane, Clarksville, IN 47129
Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.:
Excel Center-Meadows
3919 Meadows Dr., Indianapolis, IN 46205
Excel Center-West
6000 W. 34th St., Indianapolis, IN 46224
Excel Center-Anderson
630 Nichol Ave., Anderson, IN 46016
Excel Center-Bloomington
2088 Liberty Dr., Bloomington, IN 47403
Tuesday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to noon:
Colts Training Camp
19000 Grand Park Blvd., Westfield, IN
Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.:
Winnebago Grand Design
11333 County Road 2, Middlebury, IN 46540
Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.:
Excel Center
1635 W. Michigan St., Indianapolis, IN 46222
Excel Center-Noblesville
300 N. 17th St., Noblesville, IN 46060
Excel Center-Muncie
1023 W. Jackson St., Muncie, IN 47305
Excel Center-Shelbyville
117 N. Harrison St., Shelbyville, IN 46176
Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.:
Excel Center-Shadeland
2525 N. Shadeland Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46219
Excel Center-Lafayette
615 N. 18th St., Lafayette, IN 47904
Excel Center-University Heights
4200 S. East St., Suite 7, Indianapolis, IN 46227
Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.:
Statehouse Market
430 Robert D. Orr Plaza, Indianapolis, 46204
Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.:
Carrier
7310 W. Morris St., Indianapolis, IN 46231
Friday, 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.:
Mooresville High School
550 N. Indiana St., Mooresville, IN 46158
In addition, free COVID-19 testing and vaccinations will be offered at the following locations from noon to 8 p.m. today through Wednesday at the following locations:
Clark County Schools
1613 East 10th St., Jeffersonville, IN 47130
Scott County:
190 W. Main St., Austin, IN 47102
Hendricks Regional Hospital
5492 N. Ronald Reagan Parkway, Brownsburg, IN 46112
Forest Park
911 Bonnie Geyne Miller Dr., Brazil, IN 47834
4H Fairgrounds Extension
1200 S. Main St., Tipton, IN 46072
Muncie Fieldhouse
252 N. Walnut St., Muncie, IN 47305
Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber or Lyft ride. Call 2-1-1 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments. IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state. Call 1.888.IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and choose option 9 if you need transportation to your vaccine appointment.
As of today, a total of 6,043,956 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 3,029,732 first doses and 3,014,224 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.