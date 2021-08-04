INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 1,774 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 777,417 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
To date, 13,610 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 14 from the previous day. Another 429 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
A total of 3,687,062 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,683,001 on Tuesday. A total of 11,310,917 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only. To find a vaccination clinic near you, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.
Mobile vaccination clinics are planned on the following schedule:
Today and Friday, 8 a.m. to noon:
Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
19000 Grand Park Blvd., Westfield, IN 46074
Today, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.:
Shipshewana
Northwest corner of East Main and North Morton streets
Shipshewana, IN 46565
Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.:
Statehouse Market
430 Robert D. Orr Plaza, Indianapolis, IN 46204
Thursday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.:
Red Gold Orestes
120 E. Oak St., Orestes, IN 46063
Thursday and Friday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.:
Jasper Strassenfest
1 Courthouse Square, Jasper, IN 47546
Thursday-Saturday, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.:
Franklin County 4-H Fair
7178 Blue Creek Road, Brookville, IN 47012
Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.:
Block Party at Flanner House
2424 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St., Indianapolis, IN 46208
Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber or Lyft ride. Call 2-1-1 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments. IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state. Call 1.888.IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and choose option 9 if you need transportation to your vaccine appointment.
As of today, a total of 5,922,737 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,959,656 first doses and 2,963,081 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.