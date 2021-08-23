INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 1,685 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 825,549 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

To date, 13,828 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19. Another 435 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.    

A total of 3,826,745 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,785,916 on Thursday. A total of 11,912,467 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. Clinics are being added regularly around the state.

Hoosiers age 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only. To find a vaccination clinic near you, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.

Vaccinations will be offered from 8 a.m. to noon today and Tuesday at the Colts Training Camp, 19000 Grand Park Blvd., Westfield, IN 46074.

Vaccinations and free COVID-19 testing will be offered from noon to 8 p.m. on the following schedule:

Monday-Wednesday, noon-8 p.m: 

Hancock Wellness Center 

888 W. New Road, Greenfield, IN 46140

Corydon Intermediate School 

100 High School Road, Corydon, IN 47112

Wal-Mart 

2800 Walmart Dr., Huntington, IN 46750

Rural King parking lot 

1460 W. State Road 2, La Porte, IN 46350

Highland Middle School 

2108 N. 200 North, Anderson, IN 46012

Rising Sun Church of Christ 

315 N. High St., Rising Sun, IN 47040

Robe-Ann Park 

405 S. Bloomington St., Greencastle, IN 46135

Scottsburg Fire Station No. 1 

185 S. Lake Road N., Scottsburg, IN 47170

Kokomo Event Center 

1500 N. Reed Road, Kokomo, IN 46901

Additional free testing and vaccination clinics will be offered at the following sites this week: 

Today, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: 

Muncie Goodwill 

5035 W. Hessler Rd., Muncie, IN 47304

Greenwood Goodwill 

709 US Highway 31 N., Greenwood, IN 46142

Kokomo Goodwill 

2258 E. Markland Ave., Kokomo, IN 46901

Bloomington-Yost Goodwill 

2115 S. Yost Ave., Bloomington, IN 47403

Today, 2:30-4:30 p.m.: 

Muncie Goodwill South 

1413 E. 29th St., Muncie, IN 47302

Southport Goodwill 

6775 S. Emerson Ave., Southport, IN 46237

Kokomo West Goodwill 

2222 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo, IN 46901

Bloomington Goodwill 

1284 Liberty Dr., Bloomington, IN 47401

Tuesday, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: 

Westfield Goodwill 

15050 Greyhound Ct., Westfield, IN 46032

Carmel Goodwill 

1122 Keystone Way, Carmel, IN 46032

Lafayette Goodwill 

101 Shenandoah Dr., Lafayette, IN 47905

Columbus Goodwill 

980 Creekview Dr., Columbus, IN 47201

Tuesday, 2:30-4:30 p.m.: 

Carey Road Goodwill 

17404 Carey Rd., Westfield, IN 46074

West Carmel Goodwill 

10481 Walnut Creek Dr., Carmel, IN 46032

West Lafayette Goodwill 

200 Sagamore Pkwy West, West Lafayette, IN 47906

Columbus West Goodwill 

55 Carr Hill Rd., Columbus, IN 47201

Wednesday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 

East Goodwill Outlet 

4105 N. Franklin Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46226

Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: 

West Goodwill Outlet 

6650 W. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN 46241

South Goodwill Outlet 

927 N. Emerson Ave., Greenwood, IN 46143

Corydon Goodwill 

2400 Landmark Ave. NE, Corydon, IN 47112

Wednesday, 2:30-4:30 p.m.: 

West Washington Goodwill 

5640 W. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN 46241

Floyds Knobs Goodwill 

810 Highlander Point Dr., Floyds Knobs, IN 47119

Emerson Pointe Goodwill 

989 N. Emerson Ave., Greenwood, IN 46143

Wednesday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.: 

Indiana Tech 

1600 E. Washington Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46803

Thursday, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: 

Statehouse Market 

430 Robert D. Orr Plaza, Indianapolis, 46204

Thursday-Saturday, 11 a.m.- 8 p.m.: 

Switzerland Wine Fest 

100 Ferry St., Vevay, IN 47043

Friday, 4-9 p.m., Saturday, 1-9 p.m. 

Leota Frolic 

3983 W Leota Road, Leota, IN 47170

Saturday, 4-11 p.m. 

Feast of Lanterns 

1800 Nowland Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46201

Saturday, noon-4 p.m. 

Phillips Temple Community Health and Wellness 

210 E. 34th St., Indianapolis, IN 46205

Sunday, noon-4 p.m. 

Open Streets of Fort Wayne 

2500 S Calhoun St., Ft. Wayne, IN 46807

Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber or Lyft ride. Call 2-1-1 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments. IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state. Call 1.888.IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and choose option 9 if you need transportation to your vaccine appointment.

As of today, a total of 6,125,546 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 3,072,107 first doses and 3,053,439 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

