INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 1,284 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 769,875 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
To date, 13,570 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of six from the previous day. Another 429 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
A total of 3,664,843 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,661,081 on Wednesday. A total of 11,202,416 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only. To find a vaccination clinic near you, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.
Mobile vaccination clinics are planned on the following schedule:
Today, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.:
Huntington County 4-H Fair
631 E. Taylor St., Huntington, IN 46750
Today-Saturday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.:
Pike County Fair
1213 W. State Road 56, Petersburg, IN 47567
Today-Friday, 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, noon to 4 p.m.:
Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
19000 Grand Park Blvd., Westfield, IN 46074
Today, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.:
Westside Leadership Academy
9th Avenue and Gerry St., Gary, IN 46406
Today, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.:
Statehouse Market
430 Robert D. Orr Plaza, Indianapolis, IN 46204
Today-Saturday, noon to 9 p.m.:
Jasper County Fair
2671 W. Clark St., Rensselaer, IN 47978
Jackson County Fair
476 E. County Road 100 South, Brownstown, IN 47220
Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.:
Saint Mary’s Church
311 N. New Jersey St., Indianapolis, IN 46204
Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber or Lyft ride. Call 2-1-1 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments. IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state. Call 1.888.IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and choose option 9 if you need transportation to your vaccine appointment.
As of today, a total of 5,862,878 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,923,037 first doses and 2,939,841 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.