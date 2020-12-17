INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 6,458 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 447,190 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 6,860 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 79 from the previous day. Another 320 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 2,477,734 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,461,562 on Wednesday. A total of 5,102,994 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
The state Department of Health will offer free COVID testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Saturday at the following locations:
Fountain County
Covington Fire Station
210 4th St. Covington, IN
Grant County
Grant County 4H Testing
1403 E. SR 18
Marion, IN
Morgan County
Morgan County Testing
1749 Hospital Dr.
Martinsville, IN
White County
Ivy Tech-White County Testing
1017 O Connor Blvd.
Monticello, IN
To find other testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.