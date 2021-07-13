INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 572 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 758,479 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
To date, 13,506 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 10 from the previous day. Another 427 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
A total of 3,620,520 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,617,583 on Monday. A total of 10,981,670 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only. To find a vaccination clinic near you, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.
Mobile vaccination clinics are planned on the following schedule:
Today-Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.:
270 Morton St., Shipshewana, IN 46565
Wednesday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.:
Harrodsburg Community Center
1102 W. Popcorn Rd., Harrodsburg, IN 47403
Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.:
Kosciusko County Fair
1400 E. Smith St., Warsaw, IN 46580
Thursday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.:
Red Gold
120 E. Oak St., Orestes, IN 46063
Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.:
Red Gold
120 E. Oak St.,, Orestes, IN 46063
Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.:
Noble County Fair
580 N. Fair St., Merchants building, Kendallville, IN 46755
Thursday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.:
Winamac City Park
2262 E. Old State Road 14, Winamac, IN 46996
Thursday-Saturday, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.:
Franklin County 4-H Fair
7178 Blue Creek Rd., Brookville, IN 47012
Friday-Saturday, 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.:
Gibson County Fair
709 N. Embree St., Princeton, IN 47670
Friday, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.:
Tipton County Fair
1200 S. Main St., Cicero Room, Tipton, IN 46072
Saturday, noon to 10 p.m.:
Tipton County Fair
1200 S. Main St., Cicero Room, Tipton, IN 46072
Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.:
Indiana Black & Minority Health Fair
Indiana Convention Center
100 S. Capitol Ave., Indianapolis, 46225
Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.:
Indiana Black & Minority Health Fair
Indiana Convention Center
100 S. Capitol Ave., Indianapolis, 46225
Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber or Lyft ride. Call 2-1-1 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments. IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state. Call 1.888.IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and choose option 9 if you need transportation to your vaccine appointment.
As of today, a total of 5,719,528 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,845,021 first doses and 2,874,507 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.