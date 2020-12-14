INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 5,050 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 430,401 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 6,530 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 35 from the previous day. Another 310 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.           

To date, 2,435,885 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,423,719 on Sunday. A total of 4,961,368 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.

The state Department of Health will offer free COVID testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at the following locations:

Fountain County

Covington Fire Station

210 4th St. Covington, IN

Grant County

Grant County 4H Testing

1403 E. SR 18 Marion, IN

Morgan County

Morgan County Testing

1749 Hospital Dr. Martinsville, IN

White County

Ivy Tech-White County Testing

1017 O’Connor Blvd. Monticello, IN

To find other testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Tags

Recommended for you