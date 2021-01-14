INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 4,411 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 578,494 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 8,830 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 40 from the previous day. Another 372 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 2,792,291 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,779,991 on Wednesday. A total of 6,271,603 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 70 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211.
Nearly 239,000 Hoosiers have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 48,000 have received both doses and are fully vaccinated. The Indiana Department of Health has created a vaccine dashboard that shows the latest number of vaccines administered. The dashboard is updated daily.