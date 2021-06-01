INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 370 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 744,213 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
To date, 13,211 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of eight from the previous day. Another 417 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
A total of 3,502,798 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,499,097 on Sunday. A total of 10,452,758 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are -https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.
Mobile vaccination clinics are available on the following schedule:
Wednesday – Thursday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):
Allen Temple AME Church
3440 S. Washington St., Marion, IN 46953
Wednesday – Friday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):
Delaware County Fairgrounds
1210 Wheeling Ave., Muncie, IN 47303
Butler Methodist Church
501 W. Green St., Butler, IN 46721
Wednesday – Saturday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):
Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church
3718 E. Blue Ridge Rd., Shelbyville, IN 46176
Syracuse Community Center
1013 North Long Dr., Syracuse, IN 46567
Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber or Lyft ride. Call 2-1-1 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments. IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state. Call 1.888.IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and choose option 9 if you need transportation to your vaccine appointment.
As of today, a total of 5,169,980 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,652,341 first doses and 2,517,639 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.