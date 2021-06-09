INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 308 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 747,799 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
To date, 13,289 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 12 from the previous day. Another 419 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
A total of 3,530,620 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,527,622 on Tuesday. A total of 10,588,907 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only. To find a vaccination clinic near you, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.
Mobile vaccination clinics are planned on the following schedule:
Today-Saturday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):
La Porte County:
Pentecostal Temple Church of God and Christ
2722 Wabash St., Michigan City, IN 46360
Howard County:
Second Missionary Baptist Church
819 N. Apperson Way, Kokomo, IN 46901
Fayette County:
Ivy Tech
717 W. 21st St., Connersville, IN 47331
Today, Friday and Saturday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):
Madison County:
Ivy Tech
815 E. 60th St., Anderson, IN 46013
Thursday-Friday (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.):
Kosciusko County:
Center Lake Pavilion
119 E. Canal St., Warsaw, IN 46580
Thursday-Friday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):
Elkhart County:
Goshen High School
401 Lincolnway East, Goshen, IN 46526
Friday-Saturday (4 p.m. to 10 p.m.):
Harrison County:
Harrison County Fair
341 S. Capitol Ave., Corydon, IN 47112
Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber or Lyft ride. Call 2-1-1 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments. IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state. Call 1.888.IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and choose option 9 if you need transportation to your vaccine appointment.
As of today, a total of 5,329,586 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,705,820 first doses and 2,623,766 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
