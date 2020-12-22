INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 3,758 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 471,876 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 7,244 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 143 from the previous day. Another 337 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 2,545,018 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,533,672 on Monday. A total of 5,330,603 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
The state Department of Health will offer free COVID-19 testing on the following schedule this week: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Knox Community Center
55 E. Lake St.
Knox, IN
Washington County Fairgrounds
118 N. Fair St.
Salem, IN
Westport Community Building
205 W. Main St.
Westport, IN
Whitley County 4-H Center
680 W. Squawbuck Rd.
Columbia City, IN
To find other testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.