INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 3,558 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 809,545 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

To date, 13,768 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 25 from Tuesday. Another 430 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.     

A total of 3,775,090 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,765,487 on Tuesday. A total of 11,715,116 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers age 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only. To find a vaccination clinic near you, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.

Mobile vaccination clinics are planned on the following schedule:

Today, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: 

Winnebago Grand Design 

11333 County Road 2, Middlebury, IN 46540

Today, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.: 

Excel Center-Michigan Street 

1635 W. Michigan St., Indianapolis, IN 46222

Excel Center-Noblesville 

300 N. 17th St., Noblesville, IN 46060

Excel Center-Muncie 

1023 W. Jackson St., Muncie, IN 47305

Excel Center-Shelbyville 

117 N. Harrison St., Shelbyville, IN 46176

Today-Thursday, 8 a.m. to noon: 

Colts Training Camp 

19000 Grand Park Blvd., Westfield, IN

Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.: 

Excel Center-Shadeland 

2525 N. Shadeland Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46219

Excel Center-Lafayette 

615 N. 18th St., Lafayette, IN 47904

Excel Center-Richmond 

1215 South J. St., Richmond, IN 47374

Excel Center-University Heights 

4200 S. East St., Suite 7, Indianapolis, IN 46227

Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: 

Statehouse Market 

430 Robert D. Orr Plaza, Indianapolis, 46204

Thursday, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.: 

Patriot Land Development 

2602 North Dr., Patriot, IN 47038

Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.: 

Carrier 

7310 W. Morris St., Indianapolis, IN 46231

Friday, 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.: 

Mooresville High School 

550 N. Indiana St., Mooresville, IN 46158

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: 

Annual American Indian Council Pow Wow 

Boone County Fairgrounds 

1300 E. 100 South, Lebanon, IN 46052

In addition, free COVID-19 testing and vaccinations will be offered from noon to 8 p.m. today at the following locations:

Clark County Schools 

1613 East 10th St., Jeffersonville, IN 47130

Scott County 

190 W. Main St., Austin, IN 47102

Hendricks Regional Hospital 

5492 N. Ronald Reagan Parkway, Brownsburg, IN  46112

Forest Park 

911 Bonnie Geyne Miller Dr., Brazil, IN 47834

4H Fairgrounds Extension 

1200 S. Main St., Tipton, IN 46072

Muncie Fieldhouse 

252 N. Walnut St., Muncie, IN 47305

Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber or Lyft ride. Call 2-1-1 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments. IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state. Call 1.888.IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and choose option 9 if you need transportation to your vaccine appointment.

As of today, a total of 6,069,769 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 3,043,551 first doses and 3,026,218 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Please click here for an updated county advisory map, hospitalizations and other information.

Tags

Recommended for you