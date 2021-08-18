INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 3,558 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 809,545 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
To date, 13,768 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 25 from Tuesday. Another 430 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
A total of 3,775,090 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,765,487 on Tuesday. A total of 11,715,116 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only. To find a vaccination clinic near you, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.
Mobile vaccination clinics are planned on the following schedule:
Today, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.:
Winnebago Grand Design
11333 County Road 2, Middlebury, IN 46540
Today, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.:
Excel Center-Michigan Street
1635 W. Michigan St., Indianapolis, IN 46222
Excel Center-Noblesville
300 N. 17th St., Noblesville, IN 46060
Excel Center-Muncie
1023 W. Jackson St., Muncie, IN 47305
Excel Center-Shelbyville
117 N. Harrison St., Shelbyville, IN 46176
Today-Thursday, 8 a.m. to noon:
Colts Training Camp
19000 Grand Park Blvd., Westfield, IN
Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.:
Excel Center-Shadeland
2525 N. Shadeland Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46219
Excel Center-Lafayette
615 N. 18th St., Lafayette, IN 47904
Excel Center-Richmond
1215 South J. St., Richmond, IN 47374
Excel Center-University Heights
4200 S. East St., Suite 7, Indianapolis, IN 46227
Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.:
Statehouse Market
430 Robert D. Orr Plaza, Indianapolis, 46204
Thursday, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.:
Patriot Land Development
2602 North Dr., Patriot, IN 47038
Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.:
Carrier
7310 W. Morris St., Indianapolis, IN 46231
Friday, 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.:
Mooresville High School
550 N. Indiana St., Mooresville, IN 46158
Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.:
Annual American Indian Council Pow Wow
Boone County Fairgrounds
1300 E. 100 South, Lebanon, IN 46052
In addition, free COVID-19 testing and vaccinations will be offered from noon to 8 p.m. today at the following locations:
Clark County Schools
1613 East 10th St., Jeffersonville, IN 47130
Scott County
190 W. Main St., Austin, IN 47102
Hendricks Regional Hospital
5492 N. Ronald Reagan Parkway, Brownsburg, IN 46112
Forest Park
911 Bonnie Geyne Miller Dr., Brazil, IN 47834
4H Fairgrounds Extension
1200 S. Main St., Tipton, IN 46072
Muncie Fieldhouse
252 N. Walnut St., Muncie, IN 47305
Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber or Lyft ride. Call 2-1-1 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments. IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state. Call 1.888.IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and choose option 9 if you need transportation to your vaccine appointment.
As of today, a total of 6,069,769 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 3,043,551 first doses and 3,026,218 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Please click here for an updated county advisory map, hospitalizations and other information.