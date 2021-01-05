INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 3,477 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 533,083 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 8,292 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 142 from the previous day. Another 371 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 2,681,739 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,675,056 on Monday. A total of 5,845,344 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
The Indiana Department of Health will offer free testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Saturday at the following locations:
Huntington County
Schinkle Station
111 W. State St.
Huntington, IN
Lawrence County
Lawrence County Fairgrounds
11265 US 50
Bedford, IN
Wayne County
Wayne County Fairgrounds
861 Salisbury Rd.
Richmond, IN
To find other testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.