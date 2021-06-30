INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 295 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 753,927 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
To date, 13,426 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of six from the previous day. Another 424 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
A total of 3,582,535 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,579,835 on Tuesday. A total of 10,854,228 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only. To find a vaccination clinic near you, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.
Mobile vaccination clinics are planned on the following schedule:
Today-Friday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):
Madison County:
Ivy Tech, Anderson
815 E. 60th St., Anderson, IN 46013
Fayette County:
Ivy Tech, Connersville
717 W. 21st St., Connersville, IN 47331
Today-Saturday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):
La Porte County:
Pentecostal Temple Church of God and Christ
2722 Wabash St., Michigan City, IN 46360
Howard County:
Second Missionary Baptist Church
819 N. Apperson Way, Kokomo, IN 46901
Thursday-Friday (3 p.m. to 9 p.m.):
Monroe County:
Monroe County Fair
5700 W. Airport Road, Bloomington, IN 47403
Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber or Lyft ride. Call 2-1-1 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments. IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state. Call 1.888.IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and choose option 9 if you need transportation to your vaccine appointment.
As of today, a total of 5,616,205 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,800,667 first doses and 2,815,538 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
