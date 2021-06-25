INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 247 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 752,699 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
To date, 13,399 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of three from the previous day. Another 423 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
A total of 3,571,902 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,568,934 on Thursday. A total of 10,804,310 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only. To find a vaccination clinic near you, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.
Mobile vaccination clinics are planned on the following schedule:
Today (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):
Monroe County:
Harrodsburg Community Center
1102 W. Popcorn Rd., Harrodsburg, IN 47403
DeKalb County:
Butler Methodist Church
501 W. Green St., Butler, IN 46721
Shelby County:
Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church
3718 E. Blue Ridge Rd., Shelbyville, IN 46176
Today-Saturday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):
Kosciusko County:
Syracuse Community Center
1013 North Long Drive Syracuse, IN 46567
Today-Saturday (4 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday):
Crawford County Fair
1095 IN-66, Marengo, IN 47140
Saturday (noon to 6 p.m.):
Spencer County Fair
1101 E. CR 800 N., Chrisney, IN 47611
Saturday (2 to 10 p.m.):
Harrison County:
Fish Fry at Buffalo Trace Park
1540 Highway 150 NE, Palmyra, IN 47164
Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free UBER or Lyft ride. Call 2-1-1 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments. IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state. Call 1.888.IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and choose option 9 if you need transportation to your vaccine appointment.
As of today, a total of 5,555,947 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,779,661 first doses and 2,776,286 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Effective June 26, 2021, the health department coronavirus dashboards will no longer update on weekends. On Mondays, the vaccine dashboard at www.ourshot.in.gov will display all counts newly reported over the weekend. The main dashboard at https://coronavirus.in.gov will resume its normal refresh on Mondays as usual.