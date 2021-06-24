INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 230 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 752,395 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
To date, 13,3396 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of four from the previous day. Another 423 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
A total of 3,568,934 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,566,473 on Wednesday. A total of 10,788,598 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only. To find a vaccination clinic near you, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.
Mobile vaccination clinics are planned on the following schedule:
Today (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):
Grant County:
Allen Temple AME Church
3440 S. Washington, Marion, IN 46953
Today-Friday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):
Monroe County:
Harrodsburg Community Center
1102 W. Popcorn Rd., Harrodsburg, IN 47403
Today-Friday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):
DeKalb County:
Butler Methodist Church
501 W. Green St., Butler, IN 46721
Shelby County:
Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church
3718 E. Blue Ridge Rd., Shelbyville, IN 46176
Today-Saturday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):
Kosciusko County:
Syracuse Community Center
1013 North Long Dr., Syracuse, IN 46567
Today-Saturday (4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday):
Crawford County:
Crawford County Fair
1095 IN-66, Marengo, IN 47140
Friday (noon to 6 p.m.):
Spencer County:
Spencer County Fair
1101 E. CR 800 N., Chrisney, IN 47611
Friday (2 p.m. to 10 p.m.):
Harrison County:
Fish Fry at Buffalo Trace Park
1540 Highway 150 NE, Palmyra, IN 47164
Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber or Lyft ride. Call 2-1-1 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments. IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state. Call 1.888.IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and choose option 9 if you need transportation to your vaccine appointment.
As of today, a total of 5,542,188 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,775,274 first doses and 2,766,914 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.