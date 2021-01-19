INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 2,756 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 595,436 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 9,092 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 126 from the previous day. Another 374 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 2,847,632 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,839,505 on Monday. A total of 6,498,762 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 70 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. More than 317,000 Hoosiers have received their first dose of vaccine, and nearly 72,000 are fully vaccinated.
To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211. Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.