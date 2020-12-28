INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 2,494 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 496,306 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 7,539 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 43 from the previous day. Another 347 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 2,605,669 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,600,211 on Sunday. A total of 5,553,545 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
The Indiana Department of Health will offer free COVID-19 testing at the locations below on the following schedule this week: Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Carroll County
Boy Scout Building, Riley Park
101 Riley Rd. Delphi, IN
Dubois County
Huntingburg Event Center
110 E. 14th St. Huntingburg, IN
Ohio County
Church of Christ (gymnasium)
430 5th St. Rising Sun, IN
Warren County
Warren County Fairgrounds
408 SR 28 Williamsport, IN
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.