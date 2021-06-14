INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 140 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 749,532 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
To date, 13,326 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of two from the previous day. Another 420 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
A total of 3,543,982 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,539,921 on Saturday. A total of 10,659,764 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only. To find a vaccination clinic near you, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.
Mobile vaccination clinics are planned on the following schedule:
Today-Wednesday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):
Allen County:
Come As You Are Community Church
7910 S. Anthony Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46816
Today-Thursday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):
Lake County:
Hobart High School Aquatic Center
2211 E. 10th St., Hobart, IN 46342
Tuesday-Wednesday (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.):
Morgan County:
Mooresville High School
550 N. Indiana St., Mooresville, IN 46158
Tuesday-Thursday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):
Jasper County:
First Church
5387 IN-10, Wheatfield, IN 46392
Tippecanoe County:
Tippecanoe County Amphitheater
4449 IN-43, West Lafayette, IN 47906
White County:
Reynolds parking lot
401 W. Second St., Reynolds, IN 47980
Wednesday-Saturday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):
Wayne County: Ivy Tech, Richmond
2357 Chester Blvd., Richmond, IN 47374
Wednesday-Saturday (4 p.m. to 9 p.m.):
Jennings County:
Jennings County Fair
4920 N. State Road 3, North Vernon, IN 47265
Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber or Lyft ride. Call 2-1-1 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments. IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state. Call 1.888.IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and choose option 9 if you need transportation to your vaccine appointment.
As of today, a total of 5,398,740 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,725,849 first doses and 2,672,891 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.