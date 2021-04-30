INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 1,494 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 720,425 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
To date, 12,921 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of eight from the previous day. Another 411 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
A total of 3,381,943 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,376,666 on Thursday. A total of 9,787,443 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule a vaccine, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.
Vaccine is available at two mass vaccination sites this week. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is offering both Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines through today. Appointments are preferred, but drive-ups are accepted. Families with children age 16 and older are encouraged to visit the speedway today to receive the first dose of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. Second dose appointments will be scheduled at the time of the first dose.
The mass vaccination site at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary is also offering both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. The Gary clinic, which runs through June 2, is offering vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. CDT at 2401 Harrison St., Gary, IN 46407. Free transportation to and from the site is available through the Gary Public Transportation Corporation (GPTC) and through a partnership between IU Health and Lyft. Language interpretation and support for those with disabilities, hearing or vision impairments are also available onsite.
Two FEMA mobile units are also being offered this week. They are offering walk-ins for first doses; individuals seeking second doses have been scheduled by appointment:
Lake County:
9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today
Merrillville Parks and Recreation Department
6600 Broadway
Merrillville, IN 46410
La Porte County:
9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and tomorrow
Pentecostal Temple Church of God and Christ
2622 Wabash St.
Michigan City, IN 46360
Additional mobile clinics are planned next week on the following schedule:
Lake County:
May 4-May 8, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
East Chicago School Administration
1401 E. 144th St.
East Chicago, IN 46312
La Porte County:
La Porte Rural King
1340 St. Rd. 2
West La Porte, IN 46350
First and second doses will be available at these clinics.
Additional clinics are being planned at the following locations:
Delaware County:
May 4-May 6, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Delaware County Fairgrounds
1210 Wheeling Ave. Muncie, IN 47303
Lake County:
May 8, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Wolf Lake Pavilion
2324 Calumet Ave.
Hammond, IN 46320
Hoosiers interested in receiving a vaccine can obtain them without an appointment at participating clinics. To find vaccination sites, visit https://ourshot.in.gov.
As of today, a total of 4,229,104 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,344,638 first doses and 1,884,466 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.