INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 1,406 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 718,948 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
To date, 12,913 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 11 from the previous day. Another 411 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
A total of 3,376,666 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,371,140 on Wednesday. A total of 9,749,814 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule a vaccine, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.
Vaccine is available at two mass vaccination sites this week. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is offering both Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines through Friday. Appointments are preferred, but drive-ups are accepted. On Friday, families with children age 16 and older are encouraged to visit the speedway to receive the first dose of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. Second-dose appointments will be scheduled at the time of the first dose.
The mass vaccination site at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary is also offering both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. The Gary clinic, which runs through June 2, is offering vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. CDT at 2401 Harrison St., Gary, IN 46407. Free transportation to and from the site is available through the Gary Public Transportation Corporation (GPTC) and through a partnership between IU Health and Lyft. Language interpretation and support for those with disabilities, hearing or vision impairments are also available onsite.
Two FEMA mobile units are also being offered this week. They are offering walk-ins for first doses; individuals seeking second doses have been scheduled by appointment:
Lake County
9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Friday
Merrillville Parks and Recreation Department
6600 Broadway
Merrillville, IN 46410
La Porte County
9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Saturday
Pentecostal Temple Church of God and Christ
2622 Wabash St.
Michigan City, IN 46360
Hoosiers interested in receiving a vaccine can obtain them without an appointment at participating clinics. To find vaccination sites, visit https://ourshot.in.gov.
As of today, a total of 4,171,765 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,331,069 first doses and 1,840,696 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.